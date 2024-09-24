Police raid home of Bunyoro kingdom’s head of royal guards

Armed police personnel on Tuesday surrounded the residence of Mr Francis Atugonza, the head of the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom royal guards (Abarusura), in Kasasa-Rukooge cell, Hoima West division, Hoima City under unclear circumstances.

“It is very unfortunate that this morning, security heavily deployed here. When I woke up at around 6am I saw policemen patrolling the compound and I could not tell what had exactly brought them,” Mr Atugonza said.

The security raid was, according to authorities, part of a search for suspected stolen items, including laptops, mobile phones and clothes reportedly taken from Kyankwanzi District deputy RDC, Peruth Kabale and other people.

However, when Atugonza contacted Hoima city securityheads, including the city police commander, “they said they were not aware of the operation.”

Mr Atugonza wondered why security officers from Kyankwanzi would raid his home without informing local authorities in Hoima City.

Mr Atugonza who was recently sworn in as the minister for production in the interim cabinet for Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom that was appointed by the Bunyoro Chief Prince (Okwiri), Fred Mugenyi Rucunya, blamed the current kingdom administration for the raid.

“I suspect all this to have emanated from the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom administration due to the ongoing conflicts between the Chief Prince and the Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga,” Mr Atugonza explained.

However, Mr Byakutaga dismissed Mr Atugonza’s claims, noting that they have never reported to police any case against him.

“As the kingdom administration, we do not have any knowledge about the search and the computers which have been stolen from Kyankwanzi do not belong to us,” Mr Byakutaga disclosed.

The officers searching were led by Detective Arnold Atuheire, a scene of crime officer (SOCO) from Kyankwanzi central police station.

Mr Atuheire declined to speak to journalists about the said search.

“I’m not authorized to speak to the media because the police has a public relations officer,” Mr Atuheire said.



Later, Mr Bosco Patrick Obotol, the officer in charge of Hoima West Division Police Station, arrived at the scene and told journalists that the officers were lawfully searching Mr Atugonza's home in connection with a theft case that was reported in the neighboring Kyankwanzi District.

Mr Obotol explained that police had been tracking the suspects for some time. However, the search ended without recovery of the said stolen items.

“The police officers who were here were following their stolen property which they were tracking and the coordinates led them here. It is not Mr Atugonza who stole the items but the coordinates led the officers to the boys’ quarter where the workers stay. So, the place has been searched and nothing was found,” Mr Obotol said.

