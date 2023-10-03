Police raid shop, confiscate stolen items worth millions of shillings

Police in Lyantonde District on Monday raided a shop dealing in electronic appliances and confiscated an assortment of items worth millions of shillings.



The raided shop is on Kooki Road in Lyantonde Town Council, Lyantonde District.



Police preliminary investigations reveal that the confiscated items including among others CCTV cameras, computer monitors, printers, speakers, generators, microphones and many others, were stolen from the districts of Lyantonde and Kiruhura.



According to Mr Douglas Kiwanuka, the officer in charge of Lyantonde Police Station, the operation to seize the stolen items followed numerous reports from individuals who had lost their property to thieves.



“In Kiruhura, one of the residents registered a case of missing hair salon equipment and another case of missing public address system was reported by the management of Nyakahita Church of Uganda. Our detectives managed to arrest the suspect and he took them to a shop where he regularly sells stolen items, both suspects are in our custody,” he said.



He said the shop owner has been buying the items well knowing that they are stolen.



“We have received information that some of the items were stolen from Kyazanga, Mbirizi and Sanga,” he added.

