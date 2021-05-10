Police receive new patrol bikes for Museveni inauguration

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The police have received eight brand new bikes that will be used by the traffic officers to escort heads of state that will attend President Museveni’s sixth inauguration that will take place at Kololo independence grounds on May 12, 2021.

Over 4,000 guests, including 11 heads of state, have been invited to attend Mr Museveni’s inauguration ceremony as he embarks on another five-year term that will see him rule Uganda for four decades.

The technical person for Nile Fishing Company that imported the bikes, Mr Grace Kigenyi, while addressing journalists after handing over the new bikes to police said the Yamaha -FJR1300P-A –bikes will support the work of traffic officers on the said day.

The Yamaha safety riding instructor, Mr Arthur Blick Junior said police officers were taken through mandatory skill training on how to maneuver the motorcycles.

“A few course series of training, breaking, cornering which will help them with the balance of these motorcycles which are bigger, heavier and maintenance will be much easier and cheaper in the long run of their activities of police patrol and elite patrol,” he said.

Police confirmed their traffic squad had received the new motorcycles for the inauguration but couldn’t divulge details on their prices since the procurement information is deemed confidential.