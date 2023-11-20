Police recover 10 cars in crackdown on theft racket

Police’s Flying Squad Unit has arrested three suspected hardcore criminal gang members of a car theft racket in Luwero District and recovered 10 stolen vehicles from Nakasongola and Masaka districts.

This followed a crackdown starting from the Kampala metropolitan, targeting motor vehicle thieves.

Flying squad detectives first arrested one suspect to help in investigation and recovery.

Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted being part of the racket that steals and sells stolen motor vehicles, going ahead to name his accomplices who were arrested from Wobulenzi in Luwero District, according to police.

Police preliminary findings also indicate that the suspects who were arrested from Luwero admitted offences of stealing and selling stolen cars.

The suspects revealed how they would deal with some businessmen in Masaka and Nakasongola districts before they helped police to recover some stolen motor vehicles.

On Monday, Police Chief Political Commissar Hadijja Namutebi vowed operations would continue against car thieves.

“We arrested three suspects and recovered 10 suspected stolen Motor vehicles from different Districts, the vehicles are currently parked at Flying Squad headquarters in Kireka as investigations continue,” she added.

The police annual crime rate for 2022 shows a total of 1,091 cases of car theft were reported to police compared to 942 cases reported in 2021. The report reflected a 15.8 per cent increase in the theft of motor vehicles.

Out of 2,656 Motor Vehicles that were reportedly, stolen, 1,687 were recovered and 141 found abandoned.

List of motor vehicles recovered from the gang

1) UAR 054S Ipsum Silver in colour

2) UAN 397 U Ipsum pearl white

The above were recovered from Ganda in Nansana

3) UBA 306F Noah pearl blue recovered from Kavuma Muhammed in Nakasongola.

4) UAP 295T Noah [white in colour] recovered from Kasubi in a parking yard.

5) UAS 293V recovered from Lukwago Amisi in Nyendo - Masaka

6) UAY 073X Sienta white in colour recovered from Kisule Musa in Nyendo – Masaka.

7) UAH 131L Corona white in colour recovered from Kayiwa in Nyendo – Masaka.

8) UAV 360B – Premio white in colour

9) UAP 898U Ipsum