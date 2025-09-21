Police recover abandoned rusty firearm in Jinja after resident’s alert

Authorities in Jinja District are investigating the origin of a rusty illegal firearm that was discovered in a garden in Busowoko Central, Nawampanda Parish, Butagaya Sub-county.

The firearm, an AK-47, was stumbled upon by Ms Monica Namugaya, a resident of the area, who found a suspicious sack while carrying out her usual gardening activities on September 20.

Startled by the discovery, Ms Namugaya reported the matter to Mr Shaban Mazereba, the Chairperson of the Veterans’ Association in Nawampanda Parish. He immediately alerted the area GISO (Gombolola Internal Security Officer) and police.

The information drew the attention of the Kiira Regional Police Commander, Mr Charles Nsaba, who personally visited the scene where the firearm had been hidden. He was joined by Maj Ishaka, the Commanding Officer of the 129 Battalion in Buikwe District, to secure the weapon.

Mr Nsaba commended Ms Namugaya for her vigilance and the prompt action taken by the local leadership. He further urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity, especially concerning firearms and unfamiliar individuals in their communities.

On September 21, Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson Mr James Mubi said the firearm is suspected to have been used in various criminal activities in the Busoga sub-region and other parts of the country before it was abandoned.

“Already our preliminary investigations suggest that the firearm could be linked to a network of illegal armed groups that have in the past caused insecurity in the area. The recovered gun will be subjected to forensic analysis to trace its origin and previous use,” Mr Mubi said.

He noted that community policing efforts are beginning to yield results, adding that if Ms Namugaya had not been aware of the dangers associated with handling firearms, she might have unknowingly involved herself in illegal activities.

“If she had picked it up and kept it, it could have unintentionally landed her in serious trouble,” he explained.