Police recover body of murdered 16-year-old child in Tororo town

Police in Tororo have launched a hunt for yet to be assailants who reportedly murdered a 16-year-boy by way of slaughter, and later dumped his body in one of the town corridors.

The officer in charge of Tororo Central Police station, Elly Kaigwa, confirmed the murder of the boy identified as Asifa Mukisa, a resident of Bison ‘’B’’ Village, Bison Parish in the Western division of Tororo Municipality.

The deceased has reportedly been a chapati maker along Bazar Street lower, next to the MTN service office in Tororo central business district.

His body was recovered Monday morning in South Central West Village, Central Parish in the central business district along the Nagongera Road [Kisangani] suburb.

Kaigwa stressed that they suspect the deceased was murdered in the morning, noting that the “blood was still fresh at the time of retrieving the body from the crime scene.”

He revealed that police have started murder investigations as he emphasized that they have leads that are likely to guide police to find the assailants.

''This is regrettable. Our detectives have visited the ground and the investigations have kick-started and we are optimistic that the investigations will be successful since they have some leads,'' he said.

He however appealed to the public to cooperate with police through volunteering information that will make the investigations successful.

Kaigwa also challenged communities to remain vigilant for their personal security, and embrace the neighborhood watch approach for mass safety.

He added: ‘‘It’s our appeal to members of the public never to temper with the scenes because this even makes it hard for the canine to trace for the suspects'' said the officer.

He said police are also considering increasing night patrols to counter threatening insecurity in the district.