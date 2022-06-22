Police recover bomb near Tororo RDC office

Security in Tororo District Wednesday morning recovered an anti-tank cluster bomb whose explosion would have caused damage to an unknown extent, police said.

“The bomb had been abandoned adjacent to the district service commission and resident district commissioner's block,” Bukedi South Region police spokesperson ASP Musa Mugwe informed.

The bomb was discovered at around 8am by locals who alerted police.

“The local people who were digging told police which rushed to the scene and sealed it off before taking the explosive for further investigation,” ASP Mugwe noted.

Further, he commended the residents for their vigilance observing that the deadly device “would have landed in the hands of wrong individuals who could have used it to destroy lives and property.”

"This is dangerous to our lives and we need to be extra cautious. We are happy that the device was discovered before it exploded," he emphasized.

ASP Mugwe urged masses to always report to security in case of any strange or suspicious objects in communities.