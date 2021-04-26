Police recover gun linked to crimes in Lango

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

Police in Lira City have recovered a gun believed to have been used to rob and kill a number of people in the Lango sub-region in recent months.

A 37-year-old Ramathan Okwel was also arrested after being found in possession of the rifle at Starch Factory, Teso Bar Ward in Lira City East Division on Saturday.

Security believe the gun may have been used to kill a woman in Dokolo District in March and other murders which took place in Alebtong, Otuke and Lira City.

Lira City Resident Commissioner Lawrence Egole said the suspect was hiring out the gun at Shs500,000 to criminals.

He said the suspect was arrested by security following a tip off by concerned citizens.

“We lured him by saying we wanted his service to kill someone and when he arrived, police arrested him and recovered the gun. This is the fourth gun we have recovered from criminal gangs since February,” Mr Egole added.

Police and other security agencies have intensified operation in Lira City to weed out wrong elements which have been terrorising residents at night.

Crimes linked to the gun

In Dokolo, a woman identified as Gloria Akino, a resident of Dokolo Town Council, was shot dead in her house on March 16. To this day, no suspect has been arrested.

In March 2018, two people were shot dead when unknown gunmen raided a mobile money outlet at Ayago Trading Centre in the present Lira City East Division. The victims included Oliver Akello, 26, and Joseph Otim, 28.

In Alebtong, four people including a police officer were jointly indicted on two counts of murder and aggravated robbery in 2016.

The particulars of the murder charge were that the accused persons with others on January 21, 2016 at Oyuto Abeno Village in Alebtong District with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Vincent Opio and Martin Otim respectively.

In the count of aggravated robbery, the particulars of the offence are that the accused persons jointly with others on January 21, 2016 robbed cash worth Shs3,000,000 from Vincent Opio.

In Otuke, a man was shot dead after he allegedly attempted to break into the home of Mr Julius Achon, a Member of Parliament for Otuke County, on December 31, 2019.

The deceased was identified as Walter Okello, 34.

At the time of the incident, Mr Achon and his family members had gone to celebrate the New Year at his other home in Otuke District.

