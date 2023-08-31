Police recover gun used in Mbarara robbery

The Rwizi Regional Police has recovered a rifle gun no. UG POL 565830372- 31354 at Mile Seven, Bushenyi Road. The gun is said to have been used in the attack and robbery of a couple in the Kakoba Alliance Cell in Mbarara City.

According to SP Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Byoya Paul Stephen, 39, an Acholi by tribe and medical doctor at Mbarara University Teaching Hospital and his wife were shot and robbed of two phones, two laptops and a gold watch at gunpoint by the attackers at their residential home gate August 27.

“It is alleged that during the night of August 27, 2023, at about 23:45hrs, Byoya Paul Stephen together with his wife were in their car while coming from an outing. On reaching home at their gate, were attacked by two men, one in civilian clothes and the other had a blue jacket covering his head with a hood, and armed with a gun," SP Kasasiira said.

He added that in the process of the robbery, "The one with the gunshot at them through the door window glass and a stray bullet caught his colleague instead injuring him seriously. Immediately they called their Boda boda rider who was waiting for the said robbers and fled from the scene.”

SP Kasasiira said that a team of crime intelligence, Flying Squad Unit and later joined by the Field Force Unit (FFU) responded, visited and documented the scene as the assailants were tracked and two prime suspects were arrested from Mbarara Doctors Plaza Hospital where the injured robber was receiving treatment.