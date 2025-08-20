Police recover rusty gun abandoned in Kiboga bush

Police in Kiboga District have recovered a rusted firearm believed to have been used in past criminal activities before being abandoned in the bush.

The gun, found wrapped in a white sack with two live rounds of ammunition, was discovered in Temanakali A’ (Kituma) Village, Matangi Parish, Bukomero Sub-county.

According to police, Ms Asha Baluka, a resident of the area, came across the firearm while clearing a bush ahead of the planting season.

“I saw something wrapped in a sack, and when I checked, I realized it was a gun. I immediately informed the village chairperson, who then alerted police,” Ms Baluka said.

Wamala Regional Police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala, confirmed the recovery, noting that the weapon appeared to have been hidden for a long time.

“The gun was rusty and its serial number could not be identified. We are working to establish its type, origin, and how it ended up in the bush,” Ms Kawala said.

She added that the firearm is being kept at Kiboga Police Station as investigations continue.

“We urge members of the public with any information that may assist our inquiries to come forward,” she said.



