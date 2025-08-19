Police recover Shs900m from gold scammers in seven months

Police have recovered Shs900 million from 56 people who scammed several gold investors in Uganda in seven months.

According to the report released by the Commandant of Police Mineral Protection Unit (PMPU), 50 cases of gold scam were reported to the unit from January, 56 suspects arrested, and money was recovered in the same period.

Addressing the media in Kampala yesterday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ceaser Tusingwire, said through targeted operations, the unit has shut down numerous illegal refineries in and around Kampala, disrupting scam operations that are often staged in street corners, Airbnb apartments, and offices.

“These efforts have resulted in arrests and prosecutions of offenders involved in mineral-related crimes, as well as recovery of valuable assets including money and motor vehicles,” Mr Tusingwire said.

He added that smuggling of minerals such as gold, tin, wolfram, iron ore, marble, and mercury, and illegal mining of gold, iron ore, kaoline, tin, and other minerals in multiple regions have become prevalent crimes.

According to the report, 10 out of 50 cases were cyber-related cases, in which investors were deceived into investing in scam gold deals through online gold trading websites.

The police said this form of cyber-crime is more complex than a typical scam that involves direct involvement between the investors and scammers posing as real business people.

ACP Julius Tusingwire, Commandant of the Police Mineral Protection Unit, addresses the media in Kampala on August 18, 2025. PHOTO/BENSON TUMUSIIME

During the investigation, different authorities traced the trail of money, and investigators informed this publication that the fraud is conducted by large-scale organised crime networks that involve fake websites, illegal companies, unlicensed chartered accountants, and foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, urged the complainants to formally report cases to relevant authorities and urged them to do due diligence through the State House Investors Protection Portal before engaging in transactions.

According to investigators, gold scams normally take several months to execute, with the cartel assisting the targeted investors in processing essential documents, including company registration, obtaining a gold operating licence from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), and securing clearance from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

“What usually happens is that while the victim is led to believe that everything about the deal was legal, they are often complicit, typically involved in money laundering. Local cartels are aware of this, making it difficult for victims to report such cases,” one of the investigators, who sought anonymity, said.

Regulation

Mr Edgar Ssebagala, the inspector- in- charge of mines in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, said individuals and businessmen engaged in gold trading are required to comply with existing mining laws.

“The ministry has the power to revoke licences for companies and individuals involved in mineral-related offences,” Mr Ssebagala said.