Police recover stolen motorcycle packed in spare form

The Territorial Police in Tororo District have recovered a suspected stolen vandalized motorcycle packed into spares form in a sack on Tuesday.

The motorcycle Reg Number UDV 232G Bajaj Boxer is believed to have been robbed from a boda boda operator in the area.

The motorcycle had already been dismantled to be sold as spare parts in Tororo town.

The Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, IP Moses Mugwe Johnson, confirmed that the motorcycle was being ridden by suspected thugs on another Motorcycle Registration Number UDF 006U to unknown destination for sale.

“The suspects managed to escape but police were still hunting for them. The recovery followed a tip off from the community which saw the stolen motorcycle being transported in a sack,” Mr Mugwe said.

He said the community members alerted authorities about the suspected stolen motorcycle and the suspects were tracked enroute to Nyangole Town Centre in Tororo District.

“The locals tipped the Law enforcement officers at Tororo Municipal offices who swung in and intercepted the suspects. The suspects abandoned the said exhibits at Shire Road around Rock View Primary School and fled in disarray,” he said.

He added Police have launched a manhunt to arrest them.

Impounded motorcycle carrying the stolen motorcycle spare parts. Photo/Yahudu Kitunzi

“We appeal to the general public with information leading to the identification and arrest of the culprits to avail it to the nearby Police to have action taken,” he said.