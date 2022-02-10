Police recover three guns in Jinja City

Police officers display exhibits before the press at the Kiira regional police headquarters on Wednesday. Photo | URN

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • A detective privy with the investigations told this reporter on condition of anonymity that, Nabinoli provided them with a list of accomplices and information on how they lay out syndicated plans to attack their targets.

The Police in Kiira Region on Wednesday recovered three guns and 44 rounds of live ammunition, from suspected armed robbers, who have been terrorising residents in Jinja City and the surrounding areas.

