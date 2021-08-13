Police recover three guns in Masaka City

By NOELINE NABUKENYA More by this Author

Police in Masaka City on Friday recovered three AK-47 gun magazines with 90 rounds of ammunition.

The ammunition were first seen by residents in Kimaanya B Cell who informed the area defence secretary, Mr Ismail Ssebowa, who then took magazines to Masaka Central Police Station.

According to Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police spokesperson, the magazines were accidentally dropped by officers who were patrolling the area on Thursday night.

“We thank residents for being vigilant, but we ask them to remain calm; we apologise for the incident. The magazines were dropped mistakenly by our police patrol while monitoring the place last night,” he said.

Mr Nsubuga said the police officers on the patrol had filed a report about the lost magazines, after failing to trace them.



