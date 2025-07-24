Police recover two guns in foiled attack on coffee trader

Police in the Masaka Sub-region are investigating a violent robbery in which armed assailants attacked the manager of a coffee factory and stole Shs50 million from him.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when five armed men ambushed Mr Andrew Kaggwa, the manager of Mazima Bugaga Coffee Factory in Kyotera District.

Preliminary police findings indicate that security personnel, acting on a tip-off about the robbers’ escape route, intercepted them at Kizigo Village in Kyanamukkaka Sub-county, Masaka District.

One of the suspects, identified as Lawrence Ssenuumu and believed to have been in possession of the stolen money, was shot dead during the police operation.

Southern regional police spokesperson Mr Twaha Kasirye said four other suspects managed to escape, but officers recovered two guns believed to have been used in a string of robberies in the area.

While Mr Kasirye declined to divulge details about the recovered firearms, he praised the detectives involved in the operation, saying their swift response had thwarted further criminal activity.

Police also recovered a motorcycle with registration number UFV 988N, which was allegedly being used by the gang in a series of robberies.

“The deceased’s body was taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem. We call on members of the public who may have information leading to the arrest of the remaining suspects to come forward,” Mr Kasirye said.

Attacks on coffee traders have surged in recent months, reportedly due to the lucrative prices the commodity is fetching.

Residents say the recovery of the two firearms could help curb rising insecurity in the region, which has seen an uptick in violent crimes over the past six months.



