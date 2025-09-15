Police, regulator raid Masaka, Busoga illegal gambling dens

A joint enforcement operation by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) and the Uganda Police Force has resulted in the confiscation of numerous illegal gambling machines from various locations in Masaka City and Busoga Sub-region. The operation, code-named ‘Operation mashine haramu’, targeted unlicensed venues in the areas of Kijjabweni, Kyabakuza and Nyendo in Masaka yesterday. Mashine haramu, is a Swahili phrase for illegal machines or an illegality.

The crackdown highlights the devastating effects of gambling on individuals and families. Ms Maria Nakato, a resident of Kyabakuza, expressed her relief at the sight of the machines being confiscated. “These machines, this gambling, it devastated my family. My husband lost all our family's money, and I had to resort to roasting pork just to survive,” she said.

It illustrates the severe financial and emotional toll gambling harm can take, pushing people into poverty and forcing them to rebuild their lives from scratch. Officers seized a number of illegal slot machines and "fish tables," which are often imported as hard drives and assembled locally to evade regulatory oversight.

The crackdown is part of a wider effort by the NLGRB to combat the proliferation of unlicensed gambling, which has cost the government at least Shs300m in lost tax revenue from previous operations that have confiscated more than 6,000 illegal machines.

During the operation, a number of gaming machines were discovered hidden in back rooms of businesses. No immediate arrests were made on-site, but police apprehended Mr Godfrey Ssali and impounded his vehicle, which was found transporting illegal slot machines and spare parts.

Mr Ssali was charged at the Makindye Standards Court with manufacturing and supplying gaming machines without a licence, an offence under the Lotteries and Gaming Act Cap 334. Ms Jackie Kamakune, the public relations officer for the NLGRB, stated that the operation is aimed at protecting players and creating a safe and regulated gambling environment.

"The purpose of this operation is to protect players. We’re creating awareness on gaming harm. Whoever gets involved as a punter must be aware of the consequences. Gaming is a leisure activity, but our hope and desire is to have an industry with integrity," she said.

Ms Kamakune confirmed that the operation is undercover to prevent individuals from shielding their activities from law enforcement and urged the public to report any unlicensed operators.

She said the law requires a licence to be displayed at all premises. The NLGRB has appealed to the public to provide credible information on illegal gambling activities through their toll-free line or by email. In Busoga, NLGR confiscated several illegal machines, most of which are not licensed and or tested to perform that business in the public.

The NLGRB is mandated to licence, regulate, and supervise the lotteries, gaming, and betting industry in the country. Mr Stephen Tabaruka Bakironda, the NLGRB operations manager, said: “All machines that are illegal and unauthorised, licensed, and tested by the Board are being confiscated from the public and taken to our warehouse.”

In Bugembe and Mafubira villages, Jinja North City Division, more than 10 illegal slot machines and 10 fish tables were confiscated, while in Mafubira Village, the NLGRB enforcement team impounded a vehicle loaded with two fish tables and two slot machines and led it to Mafubira Police Station.

Mr Bakironda said they have so far confiscated 6,000 different kinds of machines and in conjunction with the army’s National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), destroyed more than 3,000, and are in the process of destroying more “to protect the public”. The latest operation comes after the NLGRB in July destroyed 2,347 illegal gaming machines at Luwero Industries in Nakasongola, as part of its ongoing nationwide campaign to eliminate unlicensed gambling operations countrywide.

In July, the NLGRB Chief Executive Officer, Mr Denis Mudene Ngabirano, said none of the seized machines ever returned to circulation. He explained that coins found inside these machines during raids are counted in the presence of auditors, legal, and enforcement teams, adding that to date, they have recovered about Shs11m, which has all been deposited into the Consolidated Fund. Compiled by Shabibah Nakirigya, George Katongole and Philip Wafula

About the operations