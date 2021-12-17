Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

Police release medics in birth control case

Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic Bukoto in Kampala which the couple visited. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Ms Joan Namutebi became unconscious at the hospital last Saturday a day after her wedding to Mr Derrick Wabwire. She was later admitted to Victoria Hospital.

Police have released on bond four health workers of Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic in Bukoto, Kampala, who were detained over allegations of negligence after a newly-wed bride, who was inserted with a birth control device, went into coma moments after the procedure.

