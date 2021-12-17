Police release medics in birth control case

Police have released on bond four health workers of Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic in Bukoto, Kampala, who were detained over allegations of negligence after a newly-wed bride, who was inserted with a birth control device, went into coma moments after the procedure.

Ms Joan Namutebi became unconscious at the hospital last Saturday a day after her wedding to Mr Derrick Wabwire. She was later admitted to Victoria Hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesman, Mr Charles Twiine, was unable to confirm the report as he was upcountry on assignment, but a senior police officer confirmed the release.

The suspects, who include the hospital administrator, doctor, nurse and laboratory technician, have been in detention at Kira Road Police Station since Monday.

The Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic spokesperson, Mr Arthur Matsiko, confirmed the release of the health workers. “They have been released on police bond,” Mr Matsiko said.

The health facility is known for its expertise in treating infertility.

The sudden health condition of Ms Namutebi devastated the bridegroom, according to friends.

The friends, who preferred anonymity, say he is stabilising after receiving encouragement from family and friends.

Background

According to investigators, Ms Namutebi and Mr Wabwire wedded last Friday. It is also alleged that Namutebi fasted for two days consecutively before her wedding.

Last Saturday, the couple visited a fertility hospital to take birth control measures.

Police say the medical personnel at the hospital checked Namutebi and found that her uterus was not in the right position.

The doctors allegedly advised her to take some water to correct the problem.

Investigators say Namutebi started feeling head and stomach aches, immediately after the procedure and later fainted while in the hospital.

The hospital says it is not sure of what really caused the health complication.

The hospital spokesperson, Mr Arthur Matsiko, said they are cooperating with the police in the investigations.