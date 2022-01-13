Prime

Police release woman arrested over death of Unra manager

Deceased: Rashid Kamoga

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The Resident State Attorney recommended her release as investigations continue.

The police have released a woman who was believed to have been with the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) senior human resource manager before his death. 
Mr Rashid Kamoga, 52, was pronounced dead at Doctors’ Hospital Seguku in December last year after he was brought in naked by two men and a woman, who fled after they told medics that he had slid and fallen in a bedroom. 

