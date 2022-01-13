Police release woman arrested over death of Unra manager

The police have released a woman who was believed to have been with the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) senior human resource manager before his death.

Mr Rashid Kamoga, 52, was pronounced dead at Doctors’ Hospital Seguku in December last year after he was brought in naked by two men and a woman, who fled after they told medics that he had slid and fallen in a bedroom.

The release of the woman came on the recommendation of the Resident State Attorney.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said they were still carrying out tests at the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL), which have been delayed, therefore, they couldn’t hold her beyond the constitutional detention period.

“The Resident State Attorney asked for reports from GAL, which we haven’t yet received. When we get those reports, we shall be able to conclusively tell whether the death was due to natural causes or there was foul play,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

He said the police put strict bond conditions for the release of the woman to ensure that she reports to police whenever she is summoned.

However, a relative of the deceased’s widow told Daily Monitor that the police have kept them in the dark about the investigations.

He said up to now, the police have never told them who Kamoga was with on the fateful day.

According to the police, the post-mortem on Kamoga ruled out injuries as a result of a fall.

It is alleged that he parked his car at a washing bay in Buddo between 4pm and 6pm on the fateful day.