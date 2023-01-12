Police rescue 70 youths from Busia hotel

Police have rescued over 70 youths who are suspected to have been trafficked from various parts of the country and brought to Busia District by Aim Global, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), under the pretext of getting them business opportunities and employment.

Some leaders of the said NGO have been arrested and taken to Busia Police Station as investigations into alleged acts of human trafficking and extortion go on, Mr Michael Kibwika, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), said.

“The NGO had gathered boys and girls, the majority between the age of 20 and 23 years, from northern Uganda districts of Lira, Amuru, Kitgum, Dokolo, and Bugisu sub-regions to Busia for the said training without knowledge of the authorities in the District.

“As security, we are not aware of this NGO and neither had we been alerted about this said training; that is why we have arrested their leaders and had all the youth taken to the Police Station for screening,” Mr Kibwika added.

The RDC noted that upon interaction with the youth, it emerged that some of them had been in Busia District for the said training for over a year and had each made a contribution of Shs1.3m to the leadership of Aim Global after being promised several business opportunities.

However, despite paying money, the youth were having challenges accessing accommodation and food. “Can you imagine that all these youth were brought to Busia from various parts of the country and are struggling to get accommodation including meals?” Mr Kibwika wondered.

According to the RDC, the NGO targeted unemployed boys and girls who have completed the Advanced level (Senior Six), concerned that such vulnerable groups can easily be recruited into rebel ranks under the guise of training for business opportunities.

Some of the victims are said to have sold their cattle and land at home to raise money which was being demanded by the NGO, Mr Kibwika said, adding that leaders of the group are helping Police with investigations.

Mr Semu Okumu, the Busia District Community Development Officer (CDO), said whereas his office was charged with working with all NGOs, he was not aware of the activities and operations of Aim Global and had come to the conclusion that the youth had been brainwashed.

However, Mr Martin Wamono, one of the youth, described the training they were undergoing as ‘genuine’, adding that he was looking forward to getting ‘business opportunities’.