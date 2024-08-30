Police rescue suspected cattle thief from angry mob in Butebo

Police in Butebo District intervened to rescue a suspected cattle thief from an enraged mob following a surge in cattle thefts in the area. The suspect, only identified as Onywa, was accused of being involved in the theft of cattle in Takwana village, Kakoro sub-county.

According to North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson SP Samuel Semewo, police were led to Onywa’s house by a canine unit tracking the scent of the stolen animals.

This discovery fueled suspicions among community members, leading to an attempted mob justice incident where the crowd tried to kill Onywa and set his hut on fire.

Police managed to rescue Onywa in time and took him into custody at Butebo Police Station as investigations continue.