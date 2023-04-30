Police rescue two-year-old boy from pit latrine

Police in Lubowa are investigating circumstances under which a two-year-old boy fell into a pit latrine on Saturday.

Simon Mukisa was fortunately evacuated safely after Mr Michael Mukooza, a resident of Lubowa reported to police that his neighbour’s son had fallen into a pit latrine.

“Upon receiving the report, a team of police officers from Lubowa Police Station, led by the O/C Station, immediately responded to the scene along with a team of fire prevention and rescue services. Upon arrival, they found the child stuck in the pit latrine and in urgent need of rescue,” Mr Luke Oweyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson said in statement.

“The police and fire prevention and rescue team quickly devised a rescue plan and managed to pull the child out of the pit latrine safely. The child was alive but required urgent medical attention. The team rushed the child to Kiruddu Hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that police would work with relevant authorities to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

