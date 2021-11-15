Police retrains 120 Flying Squad operatives to handle gun violence, terrorism

Flying Squad Unit police officers perform drills at Nakasongola military Cantonment in August 2016. Photo/ File

  • Besides torture, Flying Squad then headed by ACP Herbert Muhangi was accused of conducting highway robberies, vehicle thefts and breaking into businesses that keep huge amounts of money. 

The police force has retrained 120 Flying Squad operatives to handle incidents related to gun violence and terrorism ahead of the festive season. 
Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said the operatives who are now attached to the directorate of crime intelligence have undergone a three-month refresher course and will be deployed in districts that are known to have high incidents of violent crimes such as armed and aggravated robberies.

