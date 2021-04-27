Police retrieve decomposing body of businessman from Bugolobi Flats

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Residents of Bugolobi flats block 21, were last evening gripped with shock following the discovery of a decomposing body of one of their own, Joseph Magezi, a businessman.

According to Mr Francis Emojong the Chairman LCII Bugolobi Parish and Councillor LCII Nakawa Division, residents had complained of a foul stench coming from one of the houses on the block on Monday.

"Residents started complaining at 4:30pm and the Police came in at 5:30pm to break the house in the presence of LCs and the residents," he said.

He added that when Police arrived, statements were recorded from the residents and a boda boda rider who has been delivering food to the now deceased proprietor of CTM tiles a hardware store in Nsambya, a Kampala suburb.

Mr Emojong explained that the boda boda rider had told the residents that his client (the deceased) had not answered his phone calls the past two days to have his meals delivered, as has always been the routine.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyisigirye, confirmed the development saying the body was taken to city mortuary for further investigations.