Police say three people died, 34 injured in Bobi Wine arrest protests

Police said Wednesday that three people had died and 34 others injured in protests that broke out in Kampala and other parts of the country following the arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga identified the deceased as Saudi Mwanje, a 35-year-old resident of Katwe, Juma Ssendagire, a 27-year-old resident of Lusanja-Kitezi and one Anaasi from Kubiri, Kampala.

Those injured were admitted to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment.

"We do extend our condolences to their families and the cause of their death will be revealed after postmortem. In addition, a total of 34 people sustained injuries during the violent confrontations and were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further medical attention,” Mr Enanga said in a statement.

The Kyadondo East MP was arrested in the eastern district of Luuka at his campaign venue after police accused him of violating EC guidelines issued to contain the spread of Covid-19 which has killed 157 Ugandans and infected 16,905 others since March this year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

He was arrested alongside Jinja-based pastor Andrew Muwanguzi and five other supporters. They are currently detained at Nalufenya police post in Jinja where they are being interrogated on charges of negligent conduct likely to spread the infectious disease, obstruction and holding an authorised assembles.

Uganda Red Cross team pictured helping a woman affected during the protests that broke out around Kampala following the arrest of presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi on November 18, 2020. PHOTO/ UGANDA RED CROSS

The other five arrested alongside Bobi Wine are; Dennis Senono, Brian Ssemanda, Adam Matovu, Steven Aokol, Jamali Tenywa.

Police said they had also registered other crimes of looting, vandalism and robbery by other criminals taking advantage of the violent demonstrations.

“We condemn the tactics used by NUP and those groups that continue to breach the Electoral Commission guidelines during the campaigns because such acts only promote further violence and lawlessness. A joint security taskforce shall not allow such acts of violence to escalate into a civil crisis,” Mr Enanga added.

The United States embassy in Uganda on Wednesday condemned the violence and urged all parties involved to undertake good-faith measures to reduce tensions, and respect fundamental freedoms.

“The United States deplores the violence that has claimed multiple lives today, and we extend our sympathy to the victims’ families and loved ones. We urge all parties to renounce violence, undertake good-faith measures to reduce tensions, and respect fundamental freedoms,” the embassy tweeted.