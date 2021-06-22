Police seal off underground tunnel discovered in Ngora

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

Police yesterday dispersed crowds that had started building to look at an underground tunnel that was discovered by men who were digging a pit-latrine in Ngora District.

The tunnel was discovered in Kokong-Komolo Village, Kapir Sub-county and a video of people going into and out of the area went viral yesterday.

Mr George Odeke, the owner of the pit-latrine, said the tunnel is more than 200 meters in width but that he could not reach its end for fear that it could cave in.

“I started digging this pit-latrine last month but I developed health complications, so two days ago, I hired a friend to help,” he told Daily Monitor .

‘Unique tunnel’

Mr Odeke said the tunnel is unique inside.

“It runs for an unknown distance on both sides,” he said, adding that some water was dripping from one side.

Mr Sam Otim, who was helping Mr Odeke to dig the pit latrine, explained the discovery.

“As I dug the pit-latrine, it sank in and when I tried to use a torch, all I could see was the unending tunnel, so wide that a car could enter,” he said.

He said for the more than 20 years he has been digging pit-latrines, he had never seen such a thing.

Mr Ambrose Onoria, the resident district commissioner (RDC), said it was risky for people to visit the site .

“I suspect the place being next to Awoja river, which is tributary to Lake Bisina; it could be an underground tunnel of water to Awoja,” he said.

Mr Onoria said he had alerted the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) about the tunnel, adding that police would remain deployed around the area since it could cave in and claim lives.

Past experience

Ms Stella Agwang, the wife of Mr Odeke, said about three pit-latrines they have dug around the area have been collapsing.

“We may have to shift from here,” Ms Agwang explained.

Mr Oscar Gregg Ageca, the police spokesperson for East Kyoga region, said they have secured the area.

The district environment officer, Ms Margaret Awekanamungu, who visited the site, said her team would study the tunnel and report to Nema.

By press time, police were still trying to block more people who had come to the site.

