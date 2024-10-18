Police search homes of detained former KCCA bosses

Police detectives on Thursday searched the homes of former Kampala Capital City Authority top bosses for evidence that may be critical in their investigations.

Former executive director Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy David Luyimbazi, and director in-charge of public health Daniel Okello are being investigated over the Kiteezi landfill collapse that left 35 people dead, 18 victims rescued and several more feared dead under the rubbish.

It is not yet known what evidence the detectives could have retrieved from the homes of the trio after searches in Kyanja and Nakawa in Kampala City.

Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke said they retrieved several items from the suspects’ home but declined to divulge any details. “What we picked are the contents of the investigations,” he said yesterday.

Mr Rusoke said the suspects would appear in court today where they will be charged.

The trio was first taken to the Police Directorate of Forensic Services at Naguru in Nakawa, Kampala, where the experts lifted their fingerprints and signatures.

The huge Kiteezi garbage dump in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District, which absorbs wastes from Kampala City, Mukono and Wakiso municipal and town councils, collapsed on August 10.

Days after the tragedy, President Museveni instructed the Inspector General of Government to investigate the incident. A report was shared with him, which he based on to sack the KCCA officials.

Detention

The trio, was arrested and detained on Wednesday after recording statements with the detectives. Before their arrest, the trio had denied any responsibilities.

They said in their reports that the landfill was dangerous and requested funds to find an alternative landfill, but the central government didn’t provide the money.

By 2008, the landfill was overflowing, prompting the city authorities to buy more six acres to give the landfill another two-year lifespan.

KITEEZI LANDFILL