Police seek court order to exhume man's body buried in bedroom by wife

Police in Buhweju District, western Uganda, are awaiting a court order to exhume the body of a 53-year-old man allegedly murdered and buried in the bedroom of his home by his wife, authorities said on Tuesday.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the death of her husband Patrick Bainomugisha, who was reportedly killed on the night of April 13, 2025, in Kaniga 1 Village, according to preliminary police investigations.

The alleged murder stemmed from a domestic dispute. Local security committee chairperson Michael Tindyebwa said the suspect told him at the police station that she "hit Bainomugisha with a club in the back neck mistakenly during a domestic quarrel," resulting in his immediate death, after which she buried him.

Rwengwe Sub-county chairperson Frank Mukama said residents gathered at Bainomugisha's home, who had been missing since before Easter.

By Sunday evening, police had been deployed to secure the premises while awaiting the court order to enter the bedroom where the body is believed to be buried.

Buhweju Resident District Commissioner Pulkeria Muhindo emphasized the need for due process.

"We cannot just exhume the body of the deceased because it needs a court process," she said.

Muhindo added that the suspect is in custody and urged family heads to fulfill their responsibilities to prevent domestic violence, noting the wife accused the deceased of neglecting his family duties, particularly school fees.

Greater Bushenyi Regional Police spokesperson SP Marcial Tumusiime confirmed the arrest and the suspect's confession.

"The cause of the murder is as a result of domestic violence, and it was a very unfortunate incident just because of the misunderstandings between the couple. The suspect accuses the deceased for not catering for children in terms of paying school fees," he stated.

Tumusiime added that Nshemererwe was apprehended on April 14 in Mbarara City while attempting to flee and is currently detained at Buhweju police station.

The exhumation of Bainomugisha's body is pending the necessary legal procedures.