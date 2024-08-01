Police seek tougher bar taxes to curb liquor consumption

The Uganda Police have requested that Parliament consider enacting provisions in the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill (2023) to impose stringent taxes on bars. The goal is to discourage Ugandans from operating bars, thereby reducing high liquor consumption in the country.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr James Ochaya, presented a case to the House Committees on Health and Trade on Wednesday, arguing that the proposed measures aim to incentivize Ugandans to consume alcohol in the comfort of their own homes rather than in bars. However, the proposal did not specify the exact tax increases to be imposed on bars.

"We should prefer liquor shops over bars by imposing fewer taxes on the former and higher taxes on the latter. This will discourage the opening of bars and encourage consumption of alcoholic drinks in home settings," Mr Ochaya said.

The Bill, drafted last year by Tororo District Woman MP Ms Sarah Opendi, primarily aims to define strict parameters under which alcohol is purchased, sold, and consumed in the country. For instance, Clause 14 proposes that alcohol sales be restricted to between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM on weekdays and 12:00 PM and midnight on weekends. Persons found in contravention of the Bill’s provisions could face a 10-year jail term or a Shs 20 million fine, or both.

The Police want MPs to mandate bar operators to expel, exclude, or discontinue violent customers to protect other non-violent patrons. The security arm also demanded that these tough restrictions be extended to water transport, which is prone to accidents caused by alcohol abuse.

“Create a clause to provide for the prohibition of violence in drinking establishments and violent conduct by customers. Also, prohibit the admission of firearms and other dangerous weapons in public drinking places. This clause should mandate bar operators or their authorized agents to expel, discontinue, or exclude violent customers,” Mr Ochaya said.

He added, “The prohibition of alcohol sales in public service vehicles should include water vessels, such as boats, ferries, and ships used for public transport. Water transport is recognized as a means of transport and is also prone to alcohol abuse.”

This proposal was opposed by Ntungamo Woman MP Ms Joselyn Kamateneti, who suggested that the restriction be limited to only those manning water vessels, such as captains.

“I think this will be unfair to our economy. I suggest you restrict this to the captains of the ferries,” Ms Kamateneti said. “People go on these boat cruises to enjoy life for entertainment or leisure, not prayers. If you say they aren’t supposed to drink and enjoy, you are suffocating the business. You can restrict the captain, but not the people using the ferry.”

Similarly, Mbarara Woman MP Ms Margaret Ayebare questioned how low-ranking police officers would prevent their senior counterparts from accessing bars, as proposed in the Bill.