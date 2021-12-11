Police shoot at NUP supporters in Kayunga

The Police in Kayunga District on Friday shot at an ambulance that was carrying National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters.

A team of about 10 supporters had traveled from Kampala to canvass support for the NUP candidate Ms Harriet Nakiwede who was campaigning in Kayonza Sub County.

When the supporters who were traveling in the ambulance belonging to the Lubaga South Member of Parliament, Aloysius Mukasa, refused to stop at a temporary checkpoint at Kayunga town council, police shot at the ambulance deflating the tyres.

However, none of the occupants was injured. The ambulance was later towed to Kayunga Police Station.

The Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said that all the people entering the district were supposed to be checked, but the NUP supporters declined.

Ms Nakwede criticized the actions of the police saying that their intention was to disrupt her campaigns. She wondered why police established the checkpoint at the route going to her campaign venue.

“This campaign will be more difficult than the last one. Police and all the state machinery are targeting the NUP candidate, but we shall not be intimidated and we are more determined to win,” she told her supporters.

The other candidates in the race are; Mr Anthony Waddimba (DP), Mr Andrew Muwonge (NRM), Mr Boniface Bandikubi, Mr Majid Nyanzi, and Jamil Kamoga all independent candidates.