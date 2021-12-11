Police shoot at NUP supporters in Kayunga

Harriet Nakiwede and NUP team from the Secretariat campaigning in Kayunga. Photo | URN

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • A team of about 10 supporters had traveled from Kampala to canvass support for the NUP candidate Ms Harriet Nakiwede who was campaigning in Kayonza Sub County.

The Police in Kayunga District on Friday shot at an ambulance that was carrying National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters.

