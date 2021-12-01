Police silent as NRM LC5 candidate flouts SOPs

Kayunga District was painted yellow yesterday as supporters of Mr Andrew Muwonge, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer in the LC5 chairperson race, and his supporters celebrated his nomination in disregard of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Mr Muwonge’s convoy, which included a number of cars, was escorted by about 200 boda boda cyclists and supporters, who cheered and danced to music from the public address system.

However, unlike on Monday when the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer, Ms Harriet Nakwedde and her supporters were tear-gassed by police for flouting the SOPs as they celebrated her nomination, Mr Muwonge’s festivities were not interrupted by the police.

In Bukolooto Town, boda boda riders queued for free fuel at a petrol station owned by Mr Moses Karangwa, the NRM district chairman.

At a stakeholders’ meeting early this month, the Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Mr Simon Byabakama, said no processions were allowed during the by-election.

When asked why police did not stop the procession for flouting the SOPs, Kayunga District Police Commander Dennis Odoch, said: “Go and ask the regional police commander. I am a small man.”

Before the procession, Ms Rosemary Sseninde, the NRM director of mobilisation, and Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director for information, who accompanied Mr Muwonge held a press conference at Namagabi Secondary School in Kayunga Town and urged voters to rally behind Mr Muwonge’s candidature.

“Voters in Kayunga District have a chance to elect a person from the ruling party, who will work with government and bring development in the district,” Ms Ssenninde said, adding: “It was because of intrigue that NRM performed poorly in this district [during the 2021 General Elections], and I am sure that NRM will win this by-election.”

Mr Dombo called for calm and unity during the by-election, adding there is no need of fighting one another.

Others in the race include Ms Magid Nyanzi (Independent), Mr Jamir Kamoga, son of Ffefekka Sserubogo, the previous LC5 chairperson, who died in June, Mr Anthony Waddimba (Democratic Party) and Mr Boniface Bandikubi (Independent).