Police silent as NRM LC5 candidate flouts SOPs

Mr Andrew Muwonge (centre) receives the NRM flag from Ms Rosemary Sseninde, the NRM director of mobilisation (2nd right), and Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director for information, (right) after nomination yesterday. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Six people have so far been nominated for the position.
  • The elections are slated for December 16.

Kayunga District was painted yellow yesterday as supporters of Mr Andrew Muwonge, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer in the LC5 chairperson race, and his supporters celebrated his nomination in disregard of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

