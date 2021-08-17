Police smash 3 gangs after successful raids

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Police’s Crime Intelligence Directorate has liquidated three gangs that have been raiding residences and attacking pedestrians, including Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu.

The three gangs, each with a different territory, had pitched camp in Entebbe, Kampala City streets and Makerere-Kikoni.

According to police, one of the gangs — armed with machetes totalling 20 — would raid homes in villages in Entebbe at dusk and make off with valuables mounted on a truck.

The Kampala City gang that attacked Magistrate Kamasanyu and a cashier of Indian descent would use motorcycles to trail victims with cash before pouncing on them.

The third gang has been operating in Makerere-Kikoni, Wandegeya and nearby areas. It has been attacking pedestrians. Its g members have been using blunt objects to knock down victims before taking their valuables.

Crime Intelligence operatives arrested the leader of a motorcycle gang that attacked Ms Kamasanyu. The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate was waylaid at the gate of Greenhill Academy on Mbogo Road in Kampala City. A manhunt ended up with one Brian Mulizi being arrested in a hideout in Mbale City.

Advertisement

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga identified the other gang members in the attack on Ms Kamasanyu as Marvin Bakunda, Vicent Ddamba, Yusuf Tugume and Aloysius Ssewakiryanga.

“The suspects are also part of the group that attacked a businessman of Asian origin on Mawanda Road in Kampala. They also attacked another person at Lubiri and robbed him of Shs7m,” Mr Enanga said, adding: “Mulizi led the detectives to where one of the motorcycles used in the robbery was hidden.”

Mr Enanga said the crackdown of these gangs will give relief to the dwellers and pedestrians in Kampala Metropolitan area.

Police also arrested the leader of a gang that has been terrorising people in Nsagu, Nsangi and neighbouring areas in Wakiso District.

Abdu Karim Ssekasi, who is alleged to be a leader of a gang, was arrested following a robbery at the home of Mr James Butende. Mr Enanga said detectives are now looking for 19 other members who escaped arrest.

The increase in the number of gangs operating in the city and its suburbs in broad daylight has left residents and the business community on tenterhooks.

About the gangs

According to police, one of the gangs — armed with machetes totalling 20 — would raid homes in villages in Entebbe at dusk and make off with valuables mounted on a truck.

The Kampala City gang that attacked Magistrate Kamasanyu and a cashier of Indian descent would use motorcycles to trail victims with cash before pouncing on them.

The third gang has been operating in Makerere-Kikoni, Wandegeya and nearby areas. It has been attacking pedestrians.