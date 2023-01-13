Police step up search for missing Aponye MD

Police are searching for the Managing Director of Aponye Uganda Limited who went missing on Sunday night.

Mr Harold Byamugisha is said to have left home on Sunday dressed casually, promising his wife that he was to return.

But Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said Mr Byamugisha did not return as promised, prompting the wife to report to police.

“The wife says he left home in a yellow shirt and white shorts. She said he called her around 11pm and informed her that he could return home in 20 minutes. He didn’t return,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

Aponye Uganda Limited owns one of the biggest departmental stores in Kampala City.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the missing person’s mobile phones are currently switched off.

The police are still tracing his car and mobile phone movements.

Mr Owoyesigyire said several security teams are involved in the search for the businessman.

“We are using our experts to find him,” he said.

Mr Byamugisha’s family has also put up an announcement, promising a Shs5m reward to anyone who can help them find him.

Last whereabouts

“He was last seen in Ntinda on Sunday…driving his motor vehicle, a Range Rover, white in colour number UBF 017D. This is to inform the general public that whoever has any idea of his whereabouts, please call us on 0775363017, 07770611435 or report to the nearest police station. A reward of Shs5m is available,” the notice reads in part.

The police treat incidents of missing persons seriously given previous cases that turned out to be fatal.

On August 28, 2019, Mariam Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa were kidnapped by men in Lungujja, Rubaga Division in Kampala City. The suspects later abandoned their victim’s car and dumped their bodies in Mukono District.