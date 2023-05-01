Police stops fire outbreak in Mukono

Territorial police in Mukono District, through its prevention and rescue services team, stopped a fire outbreak last night.

The fire broke out at 5 am on a storeyed building on Kayunga Road roundabout in Mukono Municipality.

By press time, the cause of the fire outbreak had not been established yet.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to extinguish the fire, and we can confirm that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far. We urge the public to remain calm and to cooperate with our rescue teams as we work to bring the situation under control,’’ Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said in a police statement.

The Police Force further indicated that the situation had been brought under control, but cautioned the public to always prioritise safety by taking all necessary precautions in preventing fire outbreaks.

“We assure you [the public] that we are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of everyone affected by this unfortunate incident,’’ he added.

In October last year, a fire outbreak killed 11 people at Salama School for the Blind in Mukono District in the wee hours of the morning.

The latest police report reveals that fire incidents increased by 16 percent in the past year compared to 2021. The Director of Police Fire and Rescue Services, Mr James Apora, in February, said 1,258 fire incidents were reported in 2022 compared to 1,058 in 2021.

The police report further added that the majority of fire incidents (976 cases) were in the Kampala Metropolitan area.