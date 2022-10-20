Police stranded as wind blows off office roof

Police officers in Bukomansimbi District are stranded after the roof Butenga Police Station was blown off by wind during downpour.

The damaged building was housing key administrative units including offices of the Officer in Charge (OC), the criminal investigation officer and the records office among others.

According to the southern regional police spokesperson, Muhammad Nsubuga, the Force is doing everything possible to see that the damaged roof is restored.

“We are in contact with our landlord Mr Dickson Bukenya to see that we repair the building,” Mr Nsubuga said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Police further informed that suspect detention cells were safe and no one was injured during the rainstorm which destroyed equipment and some criminal files.

Meanwhile, residents of Mirembe and Busabala villages in Kitanda Sub County in Bukomansimbi District are crying foul after heavy rains also destroyed their crops.

Mr Abbas Kisenyi, a resident of Mirembe A Village, said that his two acres of beans were destroyed yet he had got a loan from the bank.