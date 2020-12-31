Police stuck with 118 Bobi Wine supporters

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

Police in Masaka District are yet to find a solution for at least 118 members of the campaign team of the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

On Thursday evening, sources told Daily Monitor that the top security officials were in a crisis meeting to decide on preferable charges against the suspects. Daily Monitor could not independently verify this information regarding the matter of discussion in the meeting and the venue of the same.

According to the NUP lawyers, all the 118 have been made to make statements on charges of committing an act that is likely to spread an infectious disease, and that the police were still pondering on whether to take them to court or hold them until Monday when they will be formally charged on different counts.

“They had at first charged them with holding unlawful assembly, destruction of property, and inciting violence. But these have since changed. They are telling me that these orders might change. It is also clear that they are not in charge,” said Mr George Musisi, one of NUP lawyers handling the matter.

Among those arrested is Bobi Wine’s fellow singer, Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li, and Mr Eddy Ssebufu aka Eddie Mutwe (Bobi Wine’s personal bodyguard) among others.

Freelance journalists were also handpicked including Mr Richard Kalema and Ms Doreen Dorothy Nalumansi who were accused of live-streaming the events that preceded Bobi Wine’s arrest yesterday.

Mr David Katunda, the District Police Commander said the freelance journalists would not be spared in the arrests, especially when they are not accredited.

“These are the people who are giving us the biggest headache and we shall not spare them. They should be accredited first,” Mr Katunda said.

