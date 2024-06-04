Police stuck with nine children after Martyrs' Day
- Police say celebrations at both sites were successful with no serious offences reported.
Police have revealed that they are stuck with nine children left in Namugongo by pilgrims during the annual June 3 Martyrs' Day.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists that they have registered 38 cases of missing children aged 2-13. They were reported missing at police’s child and family protection unit.
However, 29 of the above children were reunited with their parents.
“We are left with the other nine children in custody; three female juveniles and six males. At the Anglican Shrine, we had four cases of missing children who were all reunited with their parents,” Enanga explained mid-morning Tuesday.
Enanga noted that police will maintain presence on the ground until they effectively reunite the children with their parents.
On Tuesday afternoon, Monitor visited the police child and family protection unit tent at the catholic shrine and found that only five children were still stranded while four were taken to their parents.
The stranded children include 13-year-old Deo Kasanda, 12-year-old Denis Ssebalu, 8-year-old Betty Nanyondo and 4-year-old Aloysius Lukyamuzi. The fifth child declined to disclose his name.
According to the police, over 3.5 million people attended Monday’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations in Wakiso Districts.
“The estimates we got at Namugongo Catholic Shrines were 2.5 million people and above. At the Anglican site, it was ranging from 600,000 to 800,000 attendees,” Enanga said.
“Our joint intelligence components, who conduct research on persons entering sites, count people while entering these major events. We also use certain patterns while counting numbers; we come up with an estimate and then multiply it with the number of areas to come up with the population,” he further explained the count.
22 detained
Meanwhile, Enanga revealed that celebrations at both sites were successful with no serious offences reported.
“We only received petty crimes of people stealing phones and bags. We arrested 22 suspects for smoking marijuana. Some people suspected to be under the influence of drugs like alcohol were arrested,” he noted.