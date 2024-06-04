Police stuck with nine children after Martyrs' Day

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists that they have registered 38 cases of missing children aged 2-13. They were reported missing at police’s child and family protection unit.



However, 29 of the above children were reunited with their parents.



“We are left with the other nine children in custody; three female juveniles and six males. At the Anglican Shrine, we had four cases of missing children who were all reunited with their parents,” Enanga explained mid-morning Tuesday.



Enanga noted that police will maintain presence on the ground until they effectively reunite the children with their parents.



On Tuesday afternoon, Monitor visited the police child and family protection unit tent at the catholic shrine and found that only five children were still stranded while four were taken to their parents.



The stranded children include 13-year-old Deo Kasanda, 12-year-old Denis Ssebalu, 8-year-old Betty Nanyondo and 4-year-old Aloysius Lukyamuzi. The fifth child declined to disclose his name.



According to the police, over 3.5 million people attended Monday’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations in Wakiso Districts.