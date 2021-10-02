Police summon Kisoro LCV chairperson over assassination claims

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Police in Kisoro have summoned the district LCV chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana to record a statement over his recent claims that the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Peter Mugisha wanted to assassinate him.

On Tuesday, Mr Bizimana alleged on social media that he survived being assassinated by security personnel that he believed were sent by the Kisoro RDC, Mr Peter Mugisha.

Dismissing the allegations, Mr Mugisha said: “In received information from the police on Thursday morning that the Mr Bizimana was found in a bar together with many people at around 9pm in Kisoro town and when the police asked them why they were violating the Covid-19 guidelines, the team turned violent before they closed the door of the bar. Police shot in the air because drunk people turned violent as some started throwing stones at them. I did not command the police that were implementing curfew.”

He added that he ‘‘was surprised to read on social media that he wanted to assassinate the Kisoro district LCV chairman Mr Abel Bizimana.’’

In a different interview, Mr Bizimana admitted that he was meeting his people in a bar during curfew time but wondered why they shot in the air to disperse his people yet he is the vice chairman of the district security committee.

“When I had gun shots, I took cover under the chairs in the bar and I suspected that the security team had been sent by the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Mr Peter Mugisha the fact that I have personal misunderstanding with him because of his work methods,” Mr Bizimana told Daily Monitor.

He added that he will not report the matter to the police in Kisoro because he believes that he won’t get justice.

On September 29, the Kisoro police Criminal Investigations Department (cid) summoned Mr Bizimana to report at the same station on October 5 at 10am to record a statement over his assassination claims to aid investigations.

“On September 26 at around 11pm, using your known mobile phone you took to social media especially Whatsapp platform where you shared information alleging an attempt to assassinate you by Capt (Rtd) Mugisha. This office finds these allegations serious and worth being investigated as a general inquiries file has been opened to that effect,’’ the CID’s office wrote.

Mr Bizimana said that he had not yet received the police summon by Friday evening although he saw it on social media.

“My lawyers have advised me to report to the Regional Police Commander in Kabale Town because the one who signed the summons was among the security team that were shooting outside the bar where I was meeting my people,” Mr Bizimana said.