Police summon MP over charcoal theft

Adjumani East MP, Mr James Mamawi

By  MARKO TAIBOT

What you need to know:

  • On March 13, Mr Mamawi was summoned by the police over the allegations. He was, however, not detained and details about his meeting with police were not divulged to journalists.
  • The commercial charcoal business was banned by the Adjumani District council in 2016, following massive illegal charcoal trade and the resultant mass deforestation of the area. 

Police in Adjumani District say they are investigating theft charges against Adjumani East MP, Mr James Mamawi, after he allegedly waylaid a truck along Mungula road in Adjumani town and forcefully took away 60 bags of charcoal.

