Police take control of Kkumbu forest over insecurity 

The environmental police in Masaka City have taken control of security in Kkumbu Forest Reserve to curb criminal activity in the area.

This followed several complaints from the residents who said they were attacked by criminals hiding in the forest.

Mr Taban Kiriga, the commander of environmental police in Masaka, said the decision to deploy security personnel in the forest was taken during a recent security meeting.

“It is true the security meeting attended by local leaders and security authorities resolved that we take over control of security in and around the forest to address the challenge of insecurity in the area,” he said during an interview on Tuesday

Mr Kiriga advised local leaders to form environment committees to take charge of environmental matters in various cells in the city.

“Such committees will also be helping security in managing the forest and fighting crime in the area,” he added.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja said the council is going to work closely with police to ensure that criminals that use the forest as a hideout are arrested and prosecuted.

“We are going to work with the community to keep the forest safe for locals because we need it in place for its various benefits to the community and the environment,” she said.

Ms Margret Nalwoga, a resident of Kijjabwemi, said women were the most affected by the criminal activities around the forest.

“We are happy that security is now responding to our outcry,” she said.

Kkumbe Forest

Kkumbu Forest Reserve measures 47 hectares and is located on the outskirts of Masaka City.

The forest surrounds cells such as new and old Kkumbu, Kijjabwemi and Kimaanya, among others.

In 2015, the then Masaka Municipal Council passed a resolution sanctioning the giveaway of the forest reserve after their allowances were withheld for several months although some councillors had objected to the deal.