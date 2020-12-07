Police teargas Amuriat as NRM holds processions

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi spent much of yesterday in running battles with police who fired teargas at every stopover he made in Iganga District.

This came as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) members held processions in the same area without any police interference.

Mr Amuriat is in Busoga Sub-region canvassing votes. He started the campaigns in Kamuli on Saturday and yesterday campaigned in districts of Iganga, Bugweri and Bugiri.

Security forces in Iganga Town resorted to using tear gas to disperse crowds loyal to FDC presidential candidate Mr Patrick Amuriat. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA.

In Iganga Town, police battled the FDC team for more than two hours, eventually flushing them out of the town, with Mr Amuriat walking for about five kilometres on barefoot before finally boarding his car.

During a stopover in Iganga Town, he said the ruling NRM party is scared of competition and has resorted to using security forces to brutalise the Opposition.

“Because Museveni is a coward, he has set the police and army on us Ugandans. He has declared war on Ugandans. He has punished Busoga more and is happy seeing people poor,” Mr Amuriat said.

He said no amount of brutality against him and FDC will stop them from fighting to remove Mr Museveni from power.

Mr Amuriat said for the last 34 years, the President has deliberately made Busoga Sub-region poor.

He said roads are still in poor state and if elected, he will improve the residents’ well-being. He urged the people of Iganga to support the FDC cause and fight to reclaim what rightly belongs to them.

At Nakavule in Iganga Municipality where police fired several canisters of teargas to disperse Mr Amuriat’s meetings, supporters of Mr Peter Mugema, the NRM flag bearer for the Iganga Municipality MP seat, held a procession with a convoy of more than 10 vehicles and hundreds of people marching on streets. However, police did not interrupt them.

These photos taken on December 6, 2020 show supporters of NRM's Peter Mugema Panadol in total disregard of the COVID-19 SOPs, in Iganga Town where FDC's Patrick Amuriat and his supporters were tear gassed a few minutes ago. PHOTOS/RACHEL MABALA.

A resident in Nakavule who only identified himself as Isabirye accused police of open bias in firing teargas at some candidates while offering protection to others.

“We are tired of suffering at the hands of this government. Why do they pretend to organise elections when they don’t want other people to contest? I love my party whether they like it or not, we shall continue to campaign for POA [initials of Amuriat’s names],” he added.

Another resident who did not want to be identified said Opposition party flag bearers in the area are not allowed to campaign.

“Our problem here is police and soldiers. You can even see right now what they are doing. The people from NRM organise rallies, but the Opposition people are always beaten. Why should they favour NRM and torture others as if we are not Ugandans?” he said.






