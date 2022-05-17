Police to film Omoro by-election

Police have promised to use video footage gathered during the campaigns for the Omoro County parliamentary by-elections as evidence in case of violence. The campaigns started yesterday and will end on May 24.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, yesterday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said: “Our task teams have dispatched Criminal Investigations Directorate and Criminal Intelligence personnel to record videos on the respective campaign trails documenting the conduct of political campaigns in Omoro County by-elections.”

He added: “We have disseminated our comprehensive plan with the territorial commander of Aswa region who will implement this without fear or favour.”

The seat fell vacant following the death of Jacob Oulanyah, the former Speaker of Parliament, in March.

Six candidates are vying for the seat and they include Forum for Democratic Change’s Justine Odong Obiya, Mr Andrew Ojok Oulanyah from the National Resistance Movement, Mr Simon Toolit Akecha of the National Unity Platform, Alliance for National Transformation’s Oscar Kiiza, and Independents Jimmy Walter Onen and Terrence Odonga.

Mr Enanga said their teams will work hand-in-hand with the candidates to ensure they abide by the electoral guidelines provided.

“Any acts of civil disobedience, dangerous and reckless driving, intimidation, unauthorised parallel campaign activities, provocative behaviour towards law enforcement personnel, acts of hooliganism, will not be tolerated,” Mr Enanga said.

He added that unlike the 2021 elections where gatherings were restricted to curb the spread of Covid-19, the campaigns for the Omoro County by-elections will be open.

“Candidates and their agents are allowed to hold mass gatherings and campaigns following the harmonised programme of campaigns and will run from 7am to 6pm and no campaigns will be allowed beyond this time,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “We want to wish all candidates a very successful campaign period and we remain confident as the joint security agencies that we shall deliver a very peaceful campaign process where the rights of the constituents in Omoro are protected, and ask the constituents in Omoro to be very confident of this election.”

Mr Enanga said the police will be deployed at all polling stations in the area on the day of elections.

He added that the polling stations will have two layers of perimeter fence for security.

Background. . . Police campaign footage

Police started capturing their own video footage at political rallies in 2006, but the project gained popularity during the Buganda Riots in 2009 and Walk to Work campaigns in 2011.