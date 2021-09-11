Police to interrogate whoever picks threatening leaflet

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Police has warned the public against touching threatening leaflets dropped by anonymous people within some parts of Uganda.

While addressing the media on Saturday, police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga said police will interrogate whoever picks the leaflets.

“We would like to caution the public to always not pick the dropped-threatening leaflets but rather call the local council authorities or area police units. This will help us to get much evidence from the scene. Those that shall pick leaflets and take them to police shall make statements and we capture their fingerprints as well and they will also be investigated,” he said.

This, he says follows a wave of threats in form of anonymous letters that have been sent to specific individuals and all dropped in selected communities.

“Initially the threats were being used in districts of Lwengo and Masaka in connection with several murders of some people. However, we have continued to receive multiple threatening letters in greater Kampala and some districts like Mityana, Wakiso,” he noted.

He said that the letters have no address and the perpetrators write them in a childish manner with graphic plans of anger attacks aimed at particular communities or individuals.

‘‘On September 4, 2021, there was an anonymous letter found in Kisalabwire in Masindi Municipality, Masindi District, with names of six people including the LC1 chairperson. Another letter was delivered to the LC chairperson of Seeta in Mukono City with the letter threatening seven members of the community. In Mitooma District, there were five warning letters dropped within this month. On September 8, threatening letters were dropped at the home of Florence Naluba, a primary teacher and a resident of Kamuli District,’’ police informed.

“It’s against this background that we want to share this information to the public that the letters carry evidence on them. So we are asking anyone who comes across those letters not to touch or temper with the crime scene. We advise them to alert the security units and wait in a safe place and wait for the police the way we preserve the scene helps us to get the criminals easily because there are clues on fingerprints and DNA,” he said.

