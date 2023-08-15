Police to question MP in murder investigation

The police have summoned Buwekula County MP Pascal Mbabazi along with Mubende District chairman Michael Ntambi Muhereza to assist with ongoing investigations into the lynching to death of two individuals last month.

Both politicians have become persons of interest after police said information which surfaced suggest that they allegedly encouraged some of the suspects ahead of the brutal attack over a land dispute in Kirwami Village, Kiruma Sub-county in Mubende District.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga yesterday said the two senior public officials will appear before a joint taskforce investigating the violence, which led to the July 31 death of Milly Namutebi, 54, a land owner, and her husband, Mr Abdullah Kayizi, 53.

Already, police have taken statements from another local politician in connection to the murder. The LC3 chairperson of Kiruma Sub-county, Mr Steven Ahimbisibwe, recently recorded a statement about the killing.

“We have been getting information that there were some local politicians who were fuelling the land conflict. So, we have summoned the area Member of Parliament, Pascal Mbabazi, and LC5 chairperson Michael Ntambi Muhereza over allegations that they fuelled and incited acts of violence that led to the gruesome murder of this couple,” Mr Enanga said at his weekly media briefing in Kampala.

“…The evidence we have so far indicated that some of these local leaders had their relatives who were subsisting on this land that is under dispute,” he added.

The dispute

Police said the dispute was between administrators of the estate of the original land owner, who was related to one of the murdered individuals, and several squatters living on the three-square mile property. The contested land is on Block 60, Plot 1 in Buwekula and covers the villages of Kirwani, Kayunga, Kyamuzi and Bulega in the sub-counties of Kiruma and Madudu, both in Mubende District.

Describing how the couple met their death, Mr Enanga said on July 13, that Namutebi’s workers were stopped by a one Tumusiime from tilling their land.

“When they were blocked by a one Tumusiime, they went and informed their landlady Namutebi. They told her that Tumusiime had summoned her to see how they can come to an understanding on how they can go ahead with their gardens,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “So, on July 31 at 7:30 am, the deceased persons and their two sons went to meet Tumusiime but unfortunately the group had already prepared for them. What Tumusiime did… he made an alarm and made phone calls inviting other squatters, who emerged from the bushes with spears, pangas, sticks and stones. They aggressively assaulted to death Namutebi and her husband and injured their two sons.”

Five suspects have since been arrested and were charged with the crime in court last week and remanded to Kawere Prison until September 15. Eleven other suspects are on the run. Mr Enanga indicated that some of the suspects on the run are believed to be blood relatives of the politicians.