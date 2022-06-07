Police to recruit 1,000 constables

An additional 1,000 police constables will join the regular police force at the end of June.

This is expected to strengthen the Force from about 44,000 to about 100,000 personnel.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, while addressing the media on Monday at Naguru Police headquarters, said police have 850 vacancies for the constables and 150 vacancies for police constable drivers.

Mr Enanga said for one to qualify as a police constable, he or she must be a Ugandan with valid National Identity card, must have a Uganda Certificate of Education or its equivalent obtained not earlier than 2019 with at least four credits, should be able to undertake the requisite 12 months police basic training, and should be physically and medically fit.

He also noted that for one to qualify as a police constable driver, he should have knowledge on vehicle maintenance, have a valid driving a permit and a three-year driving experience.

“They will be recruited from different regions and will work in their respective districts. The requirement is that you must be a Ugandan, possess a national Identity card, have no criminal record,” Mr Enanga added.