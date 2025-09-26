Police to recruit 100,000 officers for 2026 elections

The Uganda Police Force is planning to recruit 100,000 temporary officers, known as polling constables, to help protect polling stations during the upcoming general election. The Inspector General of Police, Mr Abas Byakagaba, said the recruitment process is already underway.

“We’ve already recruited 10,000 constables who are currently undergoing training, and we’re working on bringing in another 100,000,” Mr Byakagaba said.

Once all are recruited, the total number of police personnel in the country will rise to 165,000. These new officers are referred to as Special Police Constables (SPCs).

It’s still unclear what education qualifications will be required to join this time around. In past elections, the minimum requirement was a Primary Leaving Examination certificate and a clean record.

SPCs typically receive one to two months of training at police training schools before being deployed. In previous elections, many of these constables were only given police uniforms and batons, as they were mainly assigned to help secure polling stations.

Although hired temporarily for election duties, some SPCs are later kept on for longer and receive further training. Some are even given firearms and posted to local police stations to support regular officers.

This year, the government increased the monthly pay for SPCs from Shs440,000 to Shs469,000.

In the 2021 elections, police hired 50,000 polling constables. However, some of them protested after receiving less money than promised and refused to return government equipment until they were fully paid. To avoid a repeat of that, the police recently requested close to Shs20 billion to ensure all recruits are properly paid.

Mr Byakagaba said the country has been divided into nine zones to better manage election security.

He added that 90 percent of the equipment needed for the elections has already been purchased. He said if officers follow the rules and work as a team, the country can have a peaceful election.

“I want to warn anyone planning to break the law or disrupt the elections, we are ready. We will do whatever it takes to make sure the elections go on peacefully,” he said.

The Criminal Investigations Directorate has also set up a special command centre to handle any election-related crimes. Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, warned that campaign processions will not be allowed.

“There will be no processions. You will announce your rally venue, drive there, speak to the people, and go home. On voting day, people will vote, and that’s it. This is going to be the quietest election you’ve ever seen. And anyone trying to cause chaos will be silenced,” Mr Mao said.

