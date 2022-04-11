Police to summon Bobi Wine, Baryomunsi, Kiwanda over Oulanyah poison claims

Police have said they intend to summon National Unity Platform (NUP) principal, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, minister for ICT and national guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairman for central Uganda, Godfrey Kiwanda, among others for questioning over alleged claims that the deceased Speaker of the 11th Parliament Jacob Oulanyah was poisoned.

Others police intend to summon include, Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong, Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya, Northern Uganda based musician Bosmic Otim, bloggers and Oulanyah’s father Nathan Okori who reiterated during his son’s burial last Friday that he (Oulanyah) told him that he was poisoned.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala that a file of offensive communication is being prepared at CID headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala.

“From the medical records we have obtained, there was no presence of poison in his (Oulanyah’s) blood system. We want them to provide us with a chain of evidence regarding the poisoning as they allege. The file of offensive communication is ongoing at CID headquarters in Kibuli,” Mr Enanga said during the week police press briefing at Naguru, Kampala.

Burial

Mr Okori had at the burial ceremony on Friday, said: “…Jacob Oulanyah was poisoned. He told me. And he was operated on, doctors attempted to deal with the poison. The poison affected his health so badly…he was not in a position to recover. He was too weak.”



He had also requested Chief Justice to rein in on a “certain lady who is medalling in Oulanyah’s company and private property.”

Last Tuesday, Dr Aceng told Parliament that Oulanyah’s death was caused by multiple organ failure from cancer.

But like Mr Okori, Mr Kiwanda told journalists at the weekend: “In 2021 when he was too sick, he called me home and I asked ‘what is the problem, Jacob? What is going on?’ He said, ‘I think I was poisoned.’

“I said ‘But from where?’ and he said ‘I don’t know.’ But he told me ‘don’t tell anyone.’ I said ‘if you are sick, why don’t we share it so that you get medical attention?” Of course, I couldn’t keep quiet so I shared with some people. This allegation [of poisoning] was from him [Oulanyha]. It didn’t originate from the father because he even told it to me,” Mr Kiwanda added.



Mr Kyagulanyi yesterday called on the government to expedite investigations into the alleged poisoning of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

“I went there to pay tribute to the late Jacob but also condole with the family. I did not want to sound insensitive to him but his message of poisoning his son has been loud and clear, so we ask that let the investigations be done faster,” Bobi Wine said yesterday.