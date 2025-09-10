Police trained on human rights ahead of 2026 elections

As Uganda heads toward the 2026 General Elections, police officers in the Ssezibwa region are undergoing intensive refresher training to reinforce observance of human rights during the electoral process.

With campaigns expected to intensify in 2025, the training is seen as a timely intervention to promote peace, respect for human rights, and responsible policing ahead of the polls.

The four-day training targeted Anti-Riot Police officers and commanders from Kayunga, Buikwe, and Buvuma districts, which make up the Ssezibwa region.

According to the Ssezibwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Jaffer Magyezi, the exercise is part of ongoing professional development but takes on greater significance in the run-up to what is expected to be a tense political season.

“This is normal training, but we are placing a special emphasis on human rights because we’ve noticed that some officers, at times, make avoidable mistakes during operations,” said Mr Magyezi on Tuesday.

“These include unnecessary arrests, excessive force, and misuse of firearms, especially when dealing with civilians during politically charged moments,” he added.

The refresher program covers areas such as lawful arrest procedures, proportionate use of force, crowd control techniques, and the ethical handling of suspects. It is being conducted in partnership with legal and human rights experts to ensure a balanced approach that respects civil liberties while allowing officers to maintain security.

Mr Magyezi acknowledged that while the police have made significant progress in professionalizing the force, election periods often put officers under pressure, leading to lapses in judgment.

Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson Ms Hellen Butoto said the move comes amid growing calls from civil society and opposition groups for greater police accountability, particularly during elections.

“We want our officers to be well-prepared and mentally equipped to manage election-related activities in a way that does not violate the rights of the public,” she said.

Asked why police sometimes deny or delay venue clearance, particularly for opposition candidates, Ms Butoto explained that timing was key.

“There are tendencies of some candidates who request processions or venues and need clearance immediately, which is not possible. They should seek permission in time for timely clearance and guidance,” she said.

Human rights observers have repeatedly criticized the conduct of security forces during elections, citing arbitrary arrests, brutality, and suppression of opposition rallies.





Mr Joseph Okello, a resident of Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District, expressed hope that the training would translate into more professional policing.

“We have seen situations in past elections where force was used unnecessarily. If this training can change that, then it’s a step in the right direction,” Mr Okello said.

Mr Julius Kaira, a politician, emphasized that the role of the police is to protect lives and property and to follow Electoral Commission guidelines during elections.