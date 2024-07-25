Police, UPDF out in force as March to Parliament protests return

Security officers including soldiers and anti-riot police, some in camouflage uniforms, were mid- morning Thursday out in force to contain demonstrators as March to Parliament anti-graft protestors returned to Kampala streets.

JUST IN: Human rights activist Nana MwaAfrica arrested in the ongoing anti-graft March to Parliament protest in Kampala on July 25, 2024.



By 3pm, armed police and soldiers had jointly arrested more than 15 protestors, with the help of non-uniformed security officials to keep the demonstration at hold.

JUST IN: Anti-graft protests have broken out again in parts of Kampala as Gen Zs seek to March to Parliament.



"We are fighting for you...we are your children," youthful anti-graft protestors tell policemen arresting them in Kampala, during the return of the March to Parliament.

Police are out in force to prevent Thursday's planned protest in metro Kampala.



Organizers of the protests say they will not be deterred by arrests with almost 100 anti-graft demonstrators already jailed, facing prosecution for being "common nuisance, idle and disorderly."

Throughout Thursday, whistleblowing protesters, mostly Gen Zs, sought to gather in metro Kampala de-campaigning corruption and asking for Parliament Speaker Anita Among's resignation.

They also displayed placards demanding action against corruption from parliament and veteran President Museveni, who came to power after a guerilla war in 1986.

Update: “This is our 1986.” “We must be heard because we matter.” “The corrupt are messing with the wrong generation.” #NTVNews



UPDATE: "This is our 1986 moment."



Strategically positioned patrolling security forces remain high on alert in Uganda's capital with more protests anticipated in downtown Kampala after lunch hours.

UPDF soldiers are seen deployed in Kampala on July 25, 2024 during the March to Parliament anti-graft protests. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI