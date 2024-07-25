Police, UPDF out in force as March to Parliament protests return
- Whistleblowing protesters plan to gather in metro Kampala de-campaigning corruption throughout Thursday afternoon.
Security officers including soldiers and anti-riot police, some in camouflage uniforms, were mid- morning Thursday out in force to contain demonstrators as March to Parliament anti-graft protestors returned to Kampala streets.
By 3pm, armed police and soldiers had jointly arrested more than 15 protestors, with the help of non-uniformed security officials to keep the demonstration at hold.
Organizers of the protests say they will not be deterred by arrests with almost 100 anti-graft demonstrators already jailed, facing prosecution for being "common nuisance, idle and disorderly."
Throughout Thursday, whistleblowing protesters, mostly Gen Zs, sought to gather in metro Kampala de-campaigning corruption and asking for Parliament Speaker Anita Among's resignation.
They also displayed placards demanding action against corruption from parliament and veteran President Museveni, who came to power after a guerilla war in 1986.
Strategically positioned patrolling security forces remain high on alert in Uganda's capital with more protests anticipated in downtown Kampala after lunch hours.
Since May, the protest has persistently grown from online condemnation of alleged corruption at Uganda's legislative assembly.