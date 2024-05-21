Police urged on professionalism

The Uganda Police director of human resource development and training, AIGP Godfrey Golooba has said there is need for police officers to professionally carry out their duties in order to be a people-centered force and improve its image.

“Knowledge and skills enhancement in the Uganda Police Force is one of the priorities as we fulfill our constitutional mandate, vision and mission. The PhD and masters programmes of UPEACE began in 2016 with the first cohort of the master’s programme followed by another one in 2017 and right now we have certificated 8 PhD holders,” he said.

Mr Golooba made the remarks during the UPEACE certification awarding ceremony for 8 PhD graduates in peace, governance and development and third cohort of 32 masters graduates in peace, governance and security at the Police Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja on Monday.

“The achievements in these programmes, like other career development programs will support the effort to address policing requirements and gaps existing in the institution of the Uganda Police force. This will enable us to serve the community for better and improve the police image at large,” he said.

The college Commandant Mr Moses Kafeero said the 8 PhD graduates cohort is the first of its kind since the force’s inception in 1906.

“I commend that you use these skills that you have acquired to perform better in the field. I must say you’re already performing well and I know the skills that UPEACE has given you have added value to your work,” he said.

Mr Kafeero said the course will not only build the senior officers’ capacity to command but also make their policing relevant to citizens of Uganda and beyond.

The director University for Peace (UPEACE) Africa Mr Samuel Ewusi said the act of police officers seeking to attain higher education is a sign of their willingness to work professionally.