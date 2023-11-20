Police warn against reckless driving ahead of Christmas

Police have warned motorists against reckless driving ahead of Christmas festivities.

The spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, Mr Michael Kananura, observed that Christmas comes with a lot of excitement and cautioned motorists to observe traffic rules while on the road.

He noted that careless driving and improper overtaking are the lead causes of road accidents in Uganda.

Mr Kananura warned motorists to avoid speeding, overtaking in sharp corners, on the hill and when there are many vehicles in front.

He also warned motorists to avoid obstructions such as making phone calls, phone texting and eating while driving, among others.

“In most cases, we insist on driving even when we are unwell. Driving requires when someone has all their body parts functioning properly, so you must concentrate. Every part of your body drives whenever you are behind the steering, especially the mind,” he said.

He was speaking yesterday during the World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims in Kampala under the theme, ‘Justice- the victim’s right to information.’

Mr Kananura noted that driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is also rampant, especially among the youth. He urged the public to report bad drivers.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, we can’t be everywhere but we rely on you. Pass information to us of what is happening on the roads, let us not lament, let’s not play blame games but let us join hands,” he said.

However, he noted that police are implementing the Fika Salama operation aimed at reducing road crashes in the country and putting emphasis on sensitisation on road safety.

Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority and Metropolitan Affairs Minsa Kabanda observed the need to amend the third party insurance law, saying that the Shs1 million compensation is little for accident victims.